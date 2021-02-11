Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post $0.59 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Trane Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

TT traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $150.87. 1,138,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

