Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.10 Million

Brokerages expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will report $62.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.04 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $519.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.86 million to $588.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $768.00 million, with estimates ranging from $609.48 million to $912.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $988.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

