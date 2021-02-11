Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.89 Million

Analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will announce sales of $318.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $322.78 million. Verso reported sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Verso news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Verso by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verso by 596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Verso by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,202,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 117,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.