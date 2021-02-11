Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.26. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,792,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.34 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.