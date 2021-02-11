Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.44. 1,859,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,772. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.01. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.