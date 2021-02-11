Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Zscaler reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

ZS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.89. 1,474,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.95 and its 200-day moving average is $160.21. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $227.04. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $189,320.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,877,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Zscaler by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Zscaler by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

