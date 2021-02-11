Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

NYCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. 3,637,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $11.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

