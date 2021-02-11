Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 97,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,365. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 million, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.