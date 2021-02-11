Zacks: Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.58. 1,759,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.59.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

