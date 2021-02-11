Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.89 Million

Brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report $318.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $322.78 million. Verso posted sales of $587.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

VRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

VRS stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.89. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -210.53%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verso by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 474,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Verso by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Verso by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

