Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Bioasis Technologies Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bioasis Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

BIOAF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.54. Bioasis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.