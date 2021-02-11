Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

