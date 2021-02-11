Zap Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Zap has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. Zap has a market cap of $34.22 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00056913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.62 or 0.01071168 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.02 or 0.05338823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026549 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00019700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

