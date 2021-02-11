ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $172.98 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

ZB Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.