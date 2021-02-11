Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shot up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $477.68 and last traded at $470.08. 562,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 292,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $427.47.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

