Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

In other Zedge news, Director Paul Packer purchased 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $82,040.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zedge in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zedge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zedge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

