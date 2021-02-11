Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $48,778.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $224,163.61 and approximately $48,778.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00268018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00103664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00078304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00087409 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

