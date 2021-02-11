Zel Price Tops $0.0391 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Zel has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $4.75 million and $635,746.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00273870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00097504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,502,625 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.