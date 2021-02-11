ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Short Interest Update

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the January 14th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $226.25 million, a P/E ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.28. ZEN Graphene Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

