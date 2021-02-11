Zen Protocol Trading 49.1% Higher This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $848.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.53 or 0.00467851 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000161 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00128441 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000841 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

