ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $50.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00346476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012421 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015509 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008569 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.