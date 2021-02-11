ZEON Hits Market Capitalization of $23.28 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 160.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $23.28 million and $98,170.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01077626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.71 or 0.05386079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.