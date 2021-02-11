Zetacoin Market Cap Tops $190,174.87 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $190,174.87 and approximately $9,404.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 49.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $535.11 or 0.01123199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.29 or 0.00468681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004487 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006108 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,414,191 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

