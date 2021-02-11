Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Capitalization of $339,101.92

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $339,101.92 and $4,360.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.21 or 0.01109038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.68 or 0.05356157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027134 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

