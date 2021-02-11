Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,940.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ZICX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Zicix has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.
