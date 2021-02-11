Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zicix Co. (OTCMKTS:ZICX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,940.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZICX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Zicix has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

