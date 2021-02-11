Zilla Market Cap Hits $282,296.68 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 37% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Zilla token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $282,296.68 and $13,817.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 65.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.01068863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00054170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.02 or 0.05219243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018775 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

