Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $317.83 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00094192 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002470 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,228,617,199 coins and its circulating supply is 10,937,150,046 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

