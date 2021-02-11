Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZG opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $175.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
