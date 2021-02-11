Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $171.62. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
