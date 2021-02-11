Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $164.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $171.62. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.03 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $11,733,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,537,549.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $3,963,952.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,165.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 526,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,742,139 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.