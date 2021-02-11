Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) PT Raised to $200.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price raised by equities researchers at 140166 from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. 140166’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group stock traded up $25.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.11. The stock had a trading volume of 514,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.25. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $171.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $1,207,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 110,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $11,733,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,537,549.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 526,738 shares of company stock worth $59,742,139 in the last 90 days. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,904,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

