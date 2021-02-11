ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.55

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 5540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

