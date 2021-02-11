ZINC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ZINC token can currently be purchased for $0.0433 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 90.8% against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $241,849.93 and approximately $139.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Token Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars.

