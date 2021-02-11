ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Trading Down 11.3%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price dropped 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 3,275,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,382,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

