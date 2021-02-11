Zippie (ZIPT) Achieves Market Cap of $544,088.44

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Zippie coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zippie has a total market cap of $544,088.44 and $1,041.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zippie has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.45 or 0.01073044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.47 or 0.05395358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026726 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019759 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00033962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Zippie Coin Profile

Zippie is a coin. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 coins. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zippie is an Ethereum based mobile application for blockchain decentralized apps, protocols and currencies. Zippie intends to offer anyone with a phone an easy access to the world of decentralized apps and services by providing users with a digital identity, wallet, and access to dApp store. ZIPT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Zippie app. “

Zippie Coin Trading

Zippie can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zippie using one of the exchanges listed above.

