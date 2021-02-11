ZKSwap Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004419 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $167.36 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00265618 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00077996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00084763 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,803.71 or 0.98862558 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

ZKSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

