Zloadr Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $70,349.49 and approximately $84,283.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00060566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.01144544 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.36 or 0.05515547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00020204 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044398 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

