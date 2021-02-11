Zloadr (ZDR) Market Capitalization Hits $118,068.82

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 56.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Zloadr has a total market cap of $118,068.82 and $67,602.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zloadr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.01081601 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.29 or 0.05435506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Zloadr Coin Profile

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

Zloadr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zloadr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zloadr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.