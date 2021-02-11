Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,047,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $431.00 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $86.52 and a one year high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.56, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

