Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services segments.

