Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
