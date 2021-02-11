Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $412.42

Shares of Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $412.42 and traded as high as $425.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $416.00, with a volume of 21,587 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £202.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 399.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 412.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70.

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

