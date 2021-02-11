ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZPER has a market capitalization of $327,376.81 and approximately $75.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00092939 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPR is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

