ZrCoin Price Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $77,364.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00266884 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00103654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00078315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00086067 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00062510 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

