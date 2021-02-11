ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $251,421.09 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00391445 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,148,913,576 coins and its circulating supply is 14,109,688,524 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.