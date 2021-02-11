Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 746 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Guggenheim lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.24.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $368.16 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $379.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

