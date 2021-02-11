Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,034 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.23% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

