Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $21,324,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $20,630,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LPL Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $128.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.