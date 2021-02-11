Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $1,478,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

SAM opened at $1,128.32 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,180.00. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $982.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $926.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $932.73.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock valued at $41,954,550. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

