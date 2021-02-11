Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $355,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

