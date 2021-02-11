Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.25 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 15,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

NYSE BC opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

