Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Repligen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after acquiring an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,632,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total transaction of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.17.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $219.12 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $226.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.